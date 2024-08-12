Oakland Roots to play 2025 home matches at Oakland Coliseum

The Oakland Coliseum will have a new home team next year: Oakland Roots Sports Club will play its United Soccer League Championship games at the historic stadium during the 2025 season.

The move will bring the Roots back to Oakland for the first time since 2022. The team currently plays its home games at Cal State East Bay's sports complex in Hayward.

The Roots are slated to begin playing at an interim stadium at the Malibu Lot, next door to the Coliseum, for up to 10 seasons starting in 2026. Oakland Soul FC, a USL women's team, also will play at the site when that stadium's construction is completed.

The Roots currently are in playoff contention at 11-10-2, tied for second place in the Western Conference with 35 points. They have 11 matches left to play in the 2024 regular season.