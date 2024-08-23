Oakland

Oakland to hold community town halls to discuss city safety

By Pete Suratos

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao is hosting the first of a series of town hall meetings on Friday.  

According to the city, the meetings are meant for the community to express their concerns directly with the mayor regarding issues around the city.  

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

It’s something Hector Batista, owner of Alley Piano Bar, said he hopes the Thao takes seriously.  

“The only thing we can do at this point is just take more steps to protect ourselves and the business,” he said.  

Last month, Batista’s establishment was broken into, and suspects stole an ATM and cash register.  

The town hall will be the first of five, where community members will also meet the city’s public safety leaders. The event, hosted at Beth Eden Baptist Church, is expected to draw in business owners and residents.  

Pamela Drake of the Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club said the community needs to feel supported and reassured.  

Local

2024 DNC 17 mins ago

Harris makes history at DNC, touches on life story in acceptance speech

San Jose 17 mins ago

Vigil held for late San Jose community service officer

“People need to feel reassured,” she said. “They need to know what steps are being taken, [that] there are steps being taken.”  

But it’s something Batista said he’s not sure will happen.  

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“A lot of small businesses [are] skeptical,” he said. Adding he’s in the same boat “until I see results.” 

The Mayor’s Office did not immediately respond to NBC Bay Area’s request for comment.  

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us