Oakland mayor announces $2.5M upgrade to city's 911 system

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao on Monday announced the city would be investing an additional $2.5 million to its 911 response system.

The change comes after multiple NBC Bay Area investigations and civil grand jury reports spotlighted the city's failing system.

Before Monday's announcement, Thao had avoided questions about Oakland’s 911 system for months. But with the new funds, she vowed to bring the city's 911 answering times down.

"Response times have been a long-standing issue for our city, and the current situation is unacceptable," Thao said. "While we are currently working on our responses to the Grand Jury report on 911, we are proposing today that these additional funds be used to implement the recommendations of that report and our next steps in improving the system. I look forward to working with the Council to ensure that we put these funds directly to use for all Oaklanders."

Thao was joined by the city administrator and city council members, all of whom agreed Oakland's long answering times are unacceptable and that they’ve been crippled by the city’s budget deficit.

On Sunday, NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit revealed Oakland had more than 50,000 abandoned 911 calls last year, double from the year before. Those are emergency calls where someone just hung up after no one answered quickly enough.

NBC Bay Area also heard from people who got busy signals or were on hold for up to 10 minutes.

State data shows Oakland has the second worst 911 answering time in the state. Council Member Nikki Fortunato Bas talking about what it took to get to this point.

"When you're in crisis, you deserve a swift response," she said. "And today, our three branches of government are partnering to deliver those results. Our policy makers on the council, our executive leadership in the mayor's office and our administration, inluding our staff, are working in alignment to improve our 911 system."