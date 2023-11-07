Orinda

Orinda elementary school on lockdown, road closed due to police activity

By NBC Bay Area staff

The City of Orinda said Tuesday that Moraga Way is temporarily closed due to police activity.

The city said police officers are searching for a residential burglary suspect.

Glorietta Elementary School in Orinda is under a precautionary lockdown order, according to the Orinda Union School District.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

