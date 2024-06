A crash involving an overturned big-rig was blocking lanes of westbound Interstate 580 in Pleasanton Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The three-vehicle crash happened in the area of Hopyard/Dougherty Road, the CHP said.

Minor injuries were reported.

The CHP advised motorists to use Highway 84 to Interstate 680 as an alternate route.

