Pedestrian fatally struck on I-580 in Hayward

A pedestrian was killed Monday evening on Interstate Highway 580 in Hayward, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers were sent to the area of I-580 eastbound and the connector to state Highway 238 at about 6 p.m. on a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a male pedestrian.

The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, CHP said.

The crash is still being investigated, but CHP believes that the man may have been involved in a separate collision on I-580 westbound before he was hit.

CHP will release more information as it becomes available.