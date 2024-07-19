PG&E public safety power shutoffs likely in East Bay this weekend

PG&E on Friday said it likely would be conducting power shutoffs in the inland East Bay this weekend due to the heat and fire danger.

In a post on social media, the utility said it likely would have to initiate its public safety power shutoffs with daytime highs approaching or surpassing triple digits in some East Bay areas.

Dry conditions combined with gusty onshore winds expected later Saturday and into Sunday morning raise the risk of brush fires ingiting, PG&E said.

Areas of Alameda and Contra Costa counties are among those under monitor. Elsewhere, Fresno, Merced, San Benito and San Joaquin counties also are likely to see power shutoffs.

The PSPS program is designed to lower the fire risk by powering down electrical lines in designated areas.

Power safety shutoffs this weekend looking likely for the inland East Bay per @PGE4Me. Gusty onshore wind ramps up later on Saturday into Sunday AM, with hot temps/low RH% inland, raising risk for grass/brush fire starts. Stay tuned #CAwx 7/19/2024 pic.twitter.com/oWOpriceDJ — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) July 19, 2024