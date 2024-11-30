USC says one of its students was killed in Piedmont fiery crash

USC identified one of the victims in the deadly crash in Piedmont.

Authorities have not identified the people who died, but the school said one of its students, Soren Dixon, is among the three who were killed.

A total of four people were in the fiery crash involving a Tesla Cybertruck early Wednesday morning.

All four graduated from Piedmont High School last year.

The lone survivor is 20-year-old Jordan Miller.

His father told NBC Bay Area that he's a business student at the University of Wisconsin, in Madison.