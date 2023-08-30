Driver leading police chase causes crash on Highway 4 in Pleasant Hill

A multiple-vehicle crash that started as a police chase shut down Highway 24 in Pleasant Hill Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash involved five vehicles, but no injuries were reported, the CHP said

The incident started at about 8:50 a.m. when CHP officers tried to pull over a car using the carpool lane with only a solo occupant, the CHP said. The driver sped off and started driving recklessly along westbound Highway 24.

The suspect car crashed into other vehicles on the freeway and flipped over at Pleasant Hill Road, the CHP said.

The driver subsequently fled on foot and was captured a short time later, the CHP said.