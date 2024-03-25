Criminal charges for refineries? Martinez residents want to see companies held accountable

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier floated the idea Monday about criminal charges for refineries during a town hall in Martinez.

The city has seen its fair share of incidents at local refineries and residents are saying enough is enough, and want to see the refineries held accountable for their actions.

“I never know walking out my door, if I'm going to smell gasoline, that rotten eggs smell or whatever,” said Heidi Taylor of Martinez.

She is one of many residents living in a state of uncertainty due to numerous safety incidents at the local refineries.

Desaulnier said he’s hoping to hear solutions to the ongoing problem.

“I live with the constant fear and threat of, is something in the air? Can I go hiking today?” said Taylor.

At the heart of her concerns is the Martinez Refining Company.

The site has been subject to investigations by both the county health department and air quality district officials, with a surprise inspection taking place last December due to the frequency of safety incidents, including a chemical release in 2022, as well as dozens of flaring incidents in the past year.

But Congressman DeSaulnier is pushing for legislation to criminally charge refineries for not following standard safety protocols.

“When people create a culture, they assume responsibility," he said. "I don't know what the punishment might be right now, might be some standard of manslaughter."

In the meantime, air quality officials say more air monitoring is being added in Martinez to keep tabs on refinery activity.

While no immediate action was taken Monday night, some residents are supportive of the congressman’s idea for criminal charges against refineries, especially if it creates lasting changes.

“I think they need to be accountable. They need to be accountable," said Donna Vanni of Martinez. "They're doing something in our town that can affect people’s health."