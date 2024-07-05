Residents find ways to escape heat as power outages persist in Contra Costa County

The extreme heat has triggered widespread power outages across Contra Costa County again.

While many chose to brave the heat watching a Fourth of July parade, many businesses and families’ day-to-days were disrupted.

“We don't have great windows, we don't have great insulation so its 80 plus degrees inside the house, the kids are going crazy and so get in the car where we have air conditioning and move around a little bit,” said Kevin Fryer of Danville.

On Thursday, close to 3,000 homes were left without power in Danville alone.

Jill Rebiejo, owner of Pete's Brass Rail and Car Wash, said the outage cost her establishment upward of $15,000 in lost business.

Rebiejo said Independence Day is one of the establishment’s busiest days of the year.

“To be determined is all [PG&E] says,” she said. “We have no idea when [the power is] coming back on. Do we send staff home, do we stay open? It's always a question.”

Despite being closed Pete’s staff still fed parade volunteers.

The outages are issues PG&E have been working on since yesterday. The utility company said it was likely due to failing transformers that were not able to cool off in the unrelenting heat.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Despite the heat taking its toll on a few, some saw it as a way to have more fun during their holiday celebrations.

“I've got the splash pad set up, and a slip and slide, water balloon fight, the things you do on a hot day.” said Valerie Rosario of Clayton.