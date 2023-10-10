Pride flag controversy resurfaces at Sunol Glen Elementary School board meeting

The controversial decision to take down a Pride flag on a Sunol school campus was once again discussed Tuesday, with the school board taking a vote on whether to repeal the resolution.

It comes as some community members push to recall the board members, who voted to take the flag down last month.

“It’s been a whirlwind, really decisive,” said Matthew Sylvester.

He is a parent at Sunol Glen Elementary School and said the decision by the school board to take down a Pride flag being flown on campus caught him, and many others, by surprise.

“We don’t agree with it,” said Sylvester.

At the school board meeting Tuesday, the board member who voted against the flag being taken down presented a resolution to reverse the decision -- but it was unsuccessful with the other two members deciding not to second the motion.

In June, the Pride flag was raised on the Sunol Glen Elementary campus, but was torn down.

After the school raised another Pride flag up, a resolution was proposed to limit the flags being flown on campus to the United States and California flags -- which was passed in a 2-1 vote last month.

Some community members expressed their support for the decision.

“It’s already done and settled and why are we stirring up the pot again?” said a community member.

Board President Ryan Jergensen voted in favor of last month’s resolution.

He claims the decision did not target any community, and hopes the school district can come together and move forward.

“To me it is over, and it's time to focus on the children and the school,” he said.

Some parent groups want to recall Jergensen and the other board member for voting in favor of last month’s resolution.

Jergensen is aware, and said the public will have the final say.