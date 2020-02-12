Richmond

Richmond Elementary School May Soon be Named After Michelle Obama

By Bay City News

A Richmond school may soon be named after former first lady Michelle Obama, officials with the West Contra Costa Unified School District said.

The district's board of education will consider the name change at a meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at DeJean Middle School at 3400 Macdonald Ave. in Richmond.

Board members will consider renaming Wilson Elementary School following a request by the school's PTA president Maisha Cole and a Jan. 23 meeting of an ad hoc committee, which recommended the change.

District officials said if the board approves the change, it will be the first time in Northern California a school has been named after Michelle Obama and the second school in the state to get such a name.

Wilson Elementary School was named after Woodrow Wilson, the 28th president of the United States.

