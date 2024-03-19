Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at San Leandro restaurant

A number of people who were at a San Leandro restaurant over the weekend may have been exposed to the measles, which is on the rise across the United States, Alameda County health officials warn.

Those that were at Sons of Liberty Restaurant on Saturday March 9 from 4:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. might have been exposed to the highly-contagious viral infection, health officials said.

They urge those present to contact their health provider right away, especially if they have an infant, are not vaccinated, pregnant or have a weakened immune system.

This comes as the CDC recently warned doctors that there has been a dramatic rise in measles cases, both in the U.S. and abroad.

Health officials say there have already been 58 confirmed cases of measles in the U.S. this year.

That’s the same number as all of last year.

UCSF’s Dr. Monica Gandhi says Alameda County did the right thing by alerting people so they can watch for symptoms, including a fever, runny nose, sore throat, and rashes.

“We’re beginning to worry that we are going to lose our what you call elimination status in the United States. We’re having reluctance about vaccination and all of that is adding up to these measles cases that we’re seeing,” said Dr. Gandhi. “It’s a combination of likely increasing rates of missing childhood vaccinations and then that imported rates and local transmission.”

About a week ago, UC Davis Medical Center had to contact and warn hundreds of people that they may have been exposed to measles after a child with a confirmed case had visited the emergency department in Sacramento.

In 2000, measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. And despite recent outbreaks -- health officials still consider measles eliminated.

The CDC is urging doctors and parents to vaccinate their kids against measles.