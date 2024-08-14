Back to School

San Ramon Valley Unified facing challenges as new district chief takes the helm

By NBC Bay Area staff

Tens of thousands of East Bay students head back to school with a new superintendent at the helm in a district facing a huge fiscal challenge in the coming years.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District has a looming budget shortfall of about $16.5 million as it welcomes new Superintendent CJ Cammack, who held the same position at Fremont Unified.

Cammack says the district will be solvent this school year, but the difficult financial challenges in 2025-26 may result in cuts.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.

