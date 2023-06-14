Shooting in San Leandro leaves 16-year-old boy dead, another teen injured

A 16-year-old boy was killed late Tuesday in a double shooting in San Leandro that also injured a 17-year-old, according to police.

At about 9:10 p.m., officers responded to the 14700 block of Washington Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the two teen victims with gunshot wounds and began administering aid, police said.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where the 16-year-old boy died, police said. The 17-year-old boy was in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

Police said they are searching for at least one shooter and had yet to determine a motive.

Any witnesses or persons with information about the shooting should contact the San Leandro Police Department at 510-577-2740 and select option 8.