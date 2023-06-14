San Leandro

Shooting in San Leandro leaves 16-year-old boy dead, another teen injured

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 16-year-old boy was killed late Tuesday in a double shooting in San Leandro that also injured a 17-year-old, according to police.

At about 9:10 p.m., officers responded to the 14700 block of Washington Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the two teen victims with gunshot wounds and began administering aid, police said.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where the 16-year-old boy died, police said. The 17-year-old boy was in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

Police said they are searching for at least one shooter and had yet to determine a motive.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Any witnesses or persons with information about the shooting should contact the San Leandro Police Department at 510-577-2740 and select option 8.

This article tagged under:

San Leandro
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us