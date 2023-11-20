Push to recall school board members picks up in Sunol

A push to recall two board members of the Sunol Glen Unified School District is picking up momentum.

This after the two members approved a measure that banned the gay Pride flag from being flown on the district's only school campus.

The one other board member voted against the move to ban everything but the U.S. and state flag.

On Monday, the district's teacher's union announced a vote of "no confidence" in Linda hurley and Ryan Jergensen, who as of Saturday, face an official recall campaign.

Jergensen says he plans to vigorously fight the effort, which he sees as being led by outside activists.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Hurley for comment but have not heard back.