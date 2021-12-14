Tesla Employee Arrested in Shooting Death of Co-Worker at Fremont Factory: Police

A Tesla employee has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a co-worker at the company's Fremont factory, police said Tuesday.

The incident was initially reported Monday as a suspicious death, but was later ruled a homicide by police investigators. The shooting was reported at 3:26 p.m. when firefighters responded to the factory for a report of a person down in the parking lot.

The person was pronounced dead after firefighters attempted to provide medical aid, police said, adding several expended .223 rifle casings were recovered nearby.

Homicide detectives investigating the incident discovered the suspect and victim had been arguing earlier in the day, and that the suspect had suddenly walked off the job.

The victim had just finished a shift at the Tesla factory before he shot in the parking lot.

The suspect has been identified by police as 29-year-old Anthony Solima of Milpitas. Solima was booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin after he was arrested on a homicide warrant and interviewed by detectives.

Police said when Solima surrendered to officers, a loaded .223 caliber, short-barrel rifle was found in his vehicle, along with an expended casing.

The victim's identity is waiting to be confirmed by the Alameda County Coroner's Office, police said.

