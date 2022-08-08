UC Berkeley Scientists Develop Potential Game Changer in Fight Against COVID-19

Scientists at UC Berkeley are developing what could be a game changer in the fight against COVID-19.

The easy-to-use treatment, a nasal spray that could potentially stop the virus in its tracks, has been in the works for at least two years.

UC Berkeley professor Andres Naar said those years have resulted in some marathon days of work and one of the biggest breakthroughs yet in treating COVID-19.

"It's basically saltwater sprinkled in with a little DNA molecule, and stick to the virus and prevents it from making copies of itself," he explained.

Dr. Naar's team created this formula, which he said can be delivered using a nasal spray which has the ability to tackle the virus at its source.

"Because it binds to the sequence that's common to all different variants, its going to be very different for the virus to mutate around it," he said.

