Part of UC Berkeley on lockdown after reports of shots fired

By Stephen Ellison

Part of the UC Berkeley campus was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after reports of shots fired in the area of the Clark Kerr Campus, according to university authorities.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the Clark Kerr campus track, where someone reportedly was firing shots in the vicinity of runners.

Authorities advised the public to avoid the area of Clark Kerr Campus and Hillside Campus, which includes Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, UC Botanical Garden, Lawrence Hall of Science, Space Science Lab and the Math Science Research Institute.

Those who are unable to avoid those areas should shelter in place, police said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

No other information was immediately available.

