Police investigate thefts at Ulta stores in San Ramon, Concord

Police reported several thefts this weekend at Ulta Beauty stores in Contra Costa County.

One theft was reported in Concord on Saturday and in San Ramon, thefts were reported both on Saturday and Sunday.

San Ramon police told NBC Bay Area on Saturday that the Ulta store at Crow Canyon Place, two unarmed suspects stole around $1,500 in merchandise -- mostly perfumes. The theft happened just before 2 p.m.

Then on Sunday, San Ramon police say they believe a different group of thieves went to the Ulta store at Crow Canyon Place at around 1 or 2 p.m. Police say there were around four or five people in the group of thieves on Sunday and all of those suspects are believed to be unarmed. The store has not tallied up the total amount of merchandise lost to this second theft yet, police said.

San Ramon police said no arrests have been made related to either of these two thefts.

Concord police said that on Saturday, two men walked into the Ulta store in Concord on Diamond Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m., filled up duffel bags with merchandise, and left.

"No violence, [suspects] walked right out with it," Lieutenant Robert Garcia with Concord Police said in an email.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Ulta for comment, but has not heard back.