Use of Police in Oakland Schools May Come to an End

By Bay City News

A resolution has been introduced Wednesday evening to end the use of police in schools in the Oakland Unified School District, a spokesman for the district said. 

As of about 7:45 p.m., two members of the board of education introduced a resolution to end the use of police, spokesman John Sasaki said. 

The resolution has the support of other board members and the superintendent. 

The resolution still must be voted on by the board. That vote will likely occur this summer, Sasaki said.

