Driver injured after vehicle slams into San Leandro house

No one in the home is injured but one resident is displaced due to the damage

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A driver was injured and a resident was displaced in San Leandro after a vehicle slammed into a house early Thursday morning, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of 148th Avenue in San Leandro, where video from the scene shows significant damage to the living room corner of the home.

No one inside the house was injured, and the vehicle's driver had to be extricated and taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK, a fire official said.

The gas lines to the home and possible to neighboring homes were damaged, and PG&E crews were at the scene to secure the lines, the fire official said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, and it wasn't clear if the driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol.

