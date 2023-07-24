Livermore

Victim in Livermore fatal crash identified as winery owner

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

An ambulance

A 59-year-old man died Friday after a two-car collision in Livermore, and officials later confirmed the victim was a local winery owner.

Mitchell Katz, who owned Mitchell Katz Winery on Vasco Road, was driving a white GMC SUV when he changed lanes and collided with a black Subaru on East Avenue at Mitra Street about 3:20 p.m. Friday, police said.

Katz suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

The Alameda County Coroner's office confirmed Katz as the victim on Saturday night.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Investigators are awaiting the results of toxicology tests, police said.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Livermore
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us