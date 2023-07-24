Victim in Livermore fatal crash identified as winery owner

A 59-year-old man died Friday after a two-car collision in Livermore, and officials later confirmed the victim was a local winery owner.

Mitchell Katz, who owned Mitchell Katz Winery on Vasco Road, was driving a white GMC SUV when he changed lanes and collided with a black Subaru on East Avenue at Mitra Street about 3:20 p.m. Friday, police said.

Katz suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

The Alameda County Coroner's office confirmed Katz as the victim on Saturday night.

Investigators are awaiting the results of toxicology tests, police said.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.