Volunteers Continue Search for Missing Oakley Woman Alexis Gabe

The search continues for an Oakley woman who has been missing for more than a month.

Volunteers on Friday searched the Contra Costa County fairgrounds in Antioch, an area where 24-year-old Alexis Gabe was last seen.

Police said Gabe's car was found abandoned on Trenton Street and Carrington Drive in Oakley. The keys were still in the vehicle's ignition and the doors were unlocked, police said.

Gabe is described as an Asian female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds and last known to be wearing a white tank top, silver and black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and green and white shoes, according to police.

The KlaasKids Foundation is also helping in the search for Gabe.

A community walk and vigil was held in Oakley Sunday for Alexis Gabe who has been missing for over a week. Christie Smith reports.