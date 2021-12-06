Walnut Creek Retail Theft Suspect Arrested, $2,000 in Stolen Goods Returned to Stores

An Oakland woman suspected of organized retail theft was arrested Sunday in Walnut Creek and police recovered about $2,000 in stolen merchandise, authorities said.

The arrest came after an officer patrolling downtown noticed a suspicious car with no plates parked near Broadway Plaza, police said on social media.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

With the help of other officers, 24-year-old Eriona Mclothan was taken into custody and the merchandise from various retailers at Broadway Plaza was returned, police said.

Approximately $2,000 in merchandise from various retailers in Broadway Plaza was recovered and returned.

Extra Walnut Creek police, along with officers from Lafayette and Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputies are patrolling the downtown area due to an uptick in retail crime.