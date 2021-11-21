Police Advise Walnut Creek Businesses to Be on Alert Following Organized Retail Theft

Police in Walnut Creek are alerting businesses and residents that thieves who targeted a Nordstrom store Saturday may be planning more thefts on Sunday evening.

An estimated 80 thieves ransacked the store in Broadway Plaza about 9 p.m. Saturday, assaulting two store employees and pepper-spraying another, police said. Three suspects were arrested, but dozens fled the scene.

The police department "is actively monitoring intelligence that indicates the group of thieves who stole from the Broadway Plaza Nordstrom last night are considering similar activity later today," Walnut Creek police said in a community advisory posted about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on social media.

"This has not been confirmed, but out of an abundance of caution, we're alerting businesses and residents to be prepared," police said in the advisory.

The department is calling in additional officers and reserves, and some stores may consider closing early or taking other precautions, police said.

No other information, about a time or target of the organized theft, was available yet, the department said.