Expert Say People Should Keep Water Conservation Going Despite Recent Rain

The Bay Area has received a healthy dose of rain over the last few days, with some parts seeing up to five inches of rain since Thursday.

However, experts say the drought isn't getting flushed out quite yet.

"East Bay MUD is definitely hopeful, " said Andrea Pook with the East Bay Municipal Utility District, "but that said, as you remember, January, February and March 2021 was awfully dry. It was the driest in East Bay MUD history in many areas around the state, so it's much too early to know whether the drought will continue or not," she said.

The agency said its water supply is slowly inching up, its reservoirs are at a combined 69% of capacity, but that's nowhere near the mark needed to ease up on water conservation.

"In a normal year, East Bay MUD's Mukolmne watershed gets about 40 inches of rain and we're at 11, 11 and a half so we still have a lot of inches to make up," Pook said, "but it's a good start."

Contra Costa County officials say people should keep water conservation going.

"Property owners and residents can do their part," said Chris Lau with Contra Costa County Public Works. "They can walk around the property and make sure their property is draining appropriately. They can take efforts to clean up any leaves or debris that may be on their property and may flow onto roadways and cause flooding."