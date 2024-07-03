Winner! Mega Millions ticket worth $810K sold in East Bay

A lucky Mega Millions player in the East Bay is holding a ticket worth $810,000 after matching the first five numbers in Tuesday night's draw, according to the California Lottery.

The winning 5/5 ticket was bought at Diablo Chevron, 400 Diablo Road in Danville, the lottery said.

The winning Mega Millions numbers drawn Tuesday night were 4-8-19-31-45 and the Mega ball 11.

No jackpot tickets were sold in Tuesday night's $137 million draw, so the Mega Millions pot for the next draw Friday will be an estimated $162 million.

Meanwile, the Powerball and Superlotto Plus jackpots sit at $138 million and $49 million, respectively, for Wednesday night's drawings.