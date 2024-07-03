Mega Millions

Winner! Mega Millions ticket worth $810K sold in East Bay

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A lucky Mega Millions player in the East Bay is holding a ticket worth $810,000 after matching the first five numbers in Tuesday night's draw, according to the California Lottery.

The winning 5/5 ticket was bought at Diablo Chevron, 400 Diablo Road in Danville, the lottery said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The winning Mega Millions numbers drawn Tuesday night were 4-8-19-31-45 and the Mega ball 11.

No jackpot tickets were sold in Tuesday night's $137 million draw, so the Mega Millions pot for the next draw Friday will be an estimated $162 million.

Meanwile, the Powerball and Superlotto Plus jackpots sit at $138 million and $49 million, respectively, for Wednesday night's drawings.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Mega MillionsDanville
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us