Woman Dies After Car Goes Into Water Near San Leandro Marina

A woman died after her vehicle went into the water in the area of the San Leandro Marina late Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to reports of the crash and that the vehicle was completely submerged in the water, and witnesses told arriving officers that they heard screams from the vehicle.

Officers and Alameda County firefighters were able to rescue the woman from the vehicle and took her to a hospital, but she was pronounced dead there, according to police.

She was described as a woman in her mid 20s and her name is not yet being released.