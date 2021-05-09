Marin County

Fairfax-Bolinas Road Closed in Marin County Due to Red Flag Warning

By Bay City News

The Fairfax-Bolinas Road in Marin County is closed to traffic until at least 6 p.m. Tuesday because of a Red Flag Warning in effect for the region, authorities said.

Emergency crews will still have access along the route, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said Friday on social media.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for dangerous wildfire conditions on Friday, and it has been extended to 6 p.m. Tuesday for the North and East Bay hills and the East Bay valleys.

A combination of gusty winds, low humidity, high temperatures and dry vegetation has fire officials on high alert.

The weather service urges people to properly dispose of cigarettes and matches, to keep vehicles off dry grass, to avoid using any outdoor equipment that may create sparks and to not drag tow chains.

