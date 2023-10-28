Fairfield closes three city properties due to red flag warning

High fire danger this weekend has led to the City of Fairfield closing three city properties through Monday morning, including Rockville Hills Regional Park, Spyglass Open Space, and the Serpas Ranch/Rolling Hills Open space.

Entry points for all three areas were closed at sunset Friday and are set to reopen Monday morning

This weekend’s high fire danger, leading to red flag warnings for parts of the Bay Area, as a result of strong winds and low humidity.

