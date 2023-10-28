Crews knock down 3-alarm fire in Oakland

A three-alarm fire in Oakland Saturday morning left five people displaced, according to the Oakland Fire Department, though crews acted quickly enough to keep the fire from spreading.

The fire started sometime before 7:20 a.m. at a home in the 1100 block of 92nd Avenue, which then spread to a structure on one side and threatened another home on the other side.

The department said that crews were able to knock down all fires by about 7:49 a.m.

No one is reported injured, though the department said five people were displaced by the fires.

The cause is now under investigation.