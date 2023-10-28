Oakland

Crews knock down 3-alarm fire in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A three-alarm fire in Oakland Saturday morning left five people displaced, according to the Oakland Fire Department, though crews acted quickly enough to keep the fire from spreading. 

The fire started sometime before 7:20 a.m. at a home in the 1100 block of 92nd Avenue, which then spread to a structure on one side and threatened another home on the other side. 

bay area weather 3 hours ago

Forecast: Red flag fire warning and smoke concern

bay area weather Oct 27

Red flag warning issued for parts of the Bay Area

The department said that crews were able to knock down all fires by about 7:49 a.m. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No one is reported injured, though the department said five people were displaced by the fires. 

The cause is now under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us