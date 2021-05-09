Fairfield Police Deliver Mother's Day Flowers After Driver Arrested for DUI

Some mothers in Fairfield got their Mother’s Day gifts delivered by police officers, after a flower delivery driver was arrested for driving under the influence Sunday.

According to Fairfield police, the flower delivery driver was involved in a crash and tried to run away from the crash scene. The driver was reportedly in the middle of delivering flowers.

Officers discovered that the driver was impaired and was later arrested for DUI.

After booking the driver, several Fairfield police officers gathered the flowers out of the car and started delivering them to the waiting customers.

Fairfield police posted photos of their officers taking over the delivery duties on their Twitter page.

"Fairfield police finishes the remaining flower deliveries for you! Happy Mother's Day 2021, everyone. Hopefully, we get the flowers to their destinations on time," Fairfield police officials said in a tweet.