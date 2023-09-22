Fans involved in fights at Levi's Stadium could face lifetime ban

There have several been fights happening during major stadium events recently, including a fight in the stands at the San Francisco 49ers home opener at Levi's Stadium Thursday.

But now, fans who fight could soon say farewell forever to any thoughts of seeing another home game in person.

Santa Clara police told NBC Bay Area Friday that they, along with Levi's Stadium have “zero tolerance” for fighting at events.

In Thursday's incident, which was caught on camera, numerous fans were brawling in the stands during the 49ers and New York Giants game. At one point, a man grabs a woman’s hair and throws her toward a stair railing.

The Santa Clara Police Department said Friday that one of the people involved in Thursday’s incident battered two victims. That person was arrested and charged with assault and battery.

Now, officials at Levi’s Stadium say that a lifetime ban is also possible for that person and anyone else fighting in the stadium.

Some people NBC Bay Area spoke to on Friday agree with this possible move.

"I agree. That sort of behavior can't be tolerated," said Kris Kim of San Francisco.

"I think they do the same thing at Meadowlands. If you get in a fight there, they will boot you for life. So, if they are doing it around the league, and if it's necessary, it's necessary," San Francisco resident Will S. said.

The NFL is also taking notice of the fights. This comes after 53-year-old Dale Mooney died following a fight Sunday at the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

There was a video that was shot from last weekend’s incident, where one fan said he witnessed a Miami fan punch Mooney and then, watched as paramedics tried to revive Mooney.

“I saw paddles come out, so I started to get worried. I turned to my son and I said, 'you know, let's just pray for the best,'” said Keith Noonan, who witnessed the fight.

The NFL told NBC News that fan safety is a top priority and while the video is disturbing, the league says violence at games is actually down this year.

They said there has been 80 disorderly conduct reports through 32 games this season, where they had 140 reports over the same time frame last season.