Bay Area fast food prices rise despite inflation slowing down

Consumers received a much-needed cooldown as inflation slowed more than expected in May, new data detailed. But it didn’t quite drop for the fast-food industry.

More than two months after California’s fast-food workers saw a pay increase to $20 per hour, consumers are noticing the increase in the price of their go-to orders.

“It definitely adds up,” said Jocelyn Mercado when she visited a Starbucks in San Jose. “Before it was a $5 drink, but with all my add ons, it's $10."

In order to offset the rise in wages, fast-food chains opted to increase prices on their offerings.

And it’s something Robert Chapman Wood, a business professor at San Jose State University, said won’t really deter consumers.

“People are well paid around here, and they can afford higher fast-food prices, and they're doing it," he said.

For Pauline Esslou of San Jose, she’s willing to pay the increased price.

“The Bay Area is so expensive, so the cost of living is so much here,” Esslou said. “I don't feel bad about paying that."

Currently California’s minimum wage is %15.50 for all workers, but the increase was estimated to have impacted more than 500,000 workers.