Hayward

Father, Son Stabbed to Death Inside Hayward Home: Police

By Bay City News

File image of police car lights.
NBC Bay Area

Hayward police are looking for the person who stabbed a father and son to death Sunday morning on the 100 block of Lund Ave.

Police said in a statement they received a call about 4:25 a.m. regarding an altercation inside a residence.

Responding officers found two unconscious subjects, a father and son, both suffering from stab wounds. Responding medical personnel gave aid to the victims and pronounced both men deceased at the scene.

Police are withholding the victims' identities and ask anyone with information call Detective Humpert at (510) 293-7176.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Hayward
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us