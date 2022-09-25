Father, Son Stabbed to Death Inside Hayward Home: Police

Hayward police are looking for the person who stabbed a father and son to death Sunday morning on the 100 block of Lund Ave.

Police said in a statement they received a call about 4:25 a.m. regarding an altercation inside a residence.

Responding officers found two unconscious subjects, a father and son, both suffering from stab wounds. Responding medical personnel gave aid to the victims and pronounced both men deceased at the scene.

Police are withholding the victims' identities and ask anyone with information call Detective Humpert at (510) 293-7176.