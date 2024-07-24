Fiesta en el Parque at The Presidio

Fiesta en el Parque returns to the Presidio this summer! Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 for a family-friendly fiesta featuring Amor do Samba Latin music with DJ Alex Merino, Banda performances, and more. Plus, enjoy delicious food from Presidio Pop Up food vendors celebrating the Bay Area’s diverse cultures and cuisines.

Fiesta en el Parque is organized by Telemundo 48 and NBC Bay Area in collaboration with the Presidio Trust.

Click here to RSVP.

Please Note:

1. This event is FREE and open to the public

2. RSVPs are not required for this event, but they are appreciated as they help us gauge capacity.