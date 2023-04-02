Fire Displaces Five in San Francisco's Silver Terrace Neighborhood

A 1-alarm fire in San Francisco’s Silver Terrace neighborhood Saturday displaced five people, according to the city’s Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived at the fire shortly after 11 a.m, and were able to get the blaze under control in 13 minutes.

The department reported that no one was hurt, although five people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.