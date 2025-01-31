Universal Studios

First responders, enjoy a free ‘Heroes Ticket' to Universal Studios Hollywood

The new complimentary admission is open to all "eligible U.S.-based, active first responders."

By Alysia Gray Painter

Universal Studios Hollywood

What to Know

  • First Responder Heroes Ticket
  • Universal Studios Hollywood
  • The single 1-Day General Admission Ticket is available to all "eligible U.S.-based, active first responders"
  • Good through April 10, 2025
  • First responders may also enjoy a 50% discount on up to three 1-Day General Admission Tickets
  • A "government-issued photo ID and valid employee ID card for qualifying first responder occupation" are required

Dinosaurs, Transformers, world-famous movie sets, Hogwarts, and Minions, too: Universal Studios Hollywood has served as a respite and place of memory-making, fantastic realms, and fun experiences for decades.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

To share some of that uplifting spirit with those who give so much to our communities, the Universal City theme park is just announced a new First Responder Heroes Ticket, which offers "eligible U.S.-based, active first responders" complimentary 1-Day General Admission to the attraction-filled destination.

Good through April 10, 2025, the offer also has a bring-your-friends-or-family along dimension: First responders may purchase an additional three tickets for 50% off (or fewer tickets, if they choose).

"The selfless dedication and tireless resilience exhibited by the first responders in response to combatting the L.A. wildfires has been nothing short of extraordinary and we are grateful to these unsung heroes for their courage during this difficult time," said Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood.

"When these first responders are ready for a much-needed break, we look forward to welcoming them to our theme park."

The First Responder Heroes Ticket may be redeemed at a specially designated booth near the entrance.

There are a few things to know before you go — "Firefighters, Police Officers, Sheriff’s Deputies, National Guard, and Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians" are eligible, while the "(o)ffer excludes retired or volunteer first responders" — and the tickets cannot be redeemed online.

For further questions and more information on this gratitude-filled offer, a show of thanks for those who do so much and so heroically for our communities, visit the Universal Studios Hollywood site now.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.

