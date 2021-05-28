Richmond

Flaring Stopped at Chevron Richmond Refinery

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials at the Chevron Refinery said early Thursday evening that flaring has stopped at the facility after it was first reported at 6 p.m. that "heavy flaring" was present onsite.

Heavy smoke had risen into the atmosphere in the immediate vicinity, but the Contra Costa County Health Department conducted monitoring and it was revealed that there were no detectable levels offsite.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The refinery remains stabilized, officials said. No impact to the community was anticipated, they added.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

RichmondChevron Refinery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us