Flaring Stopped at Chevron Richmond Refinery

Officials at the Chevron Refinery said early Thursday evening that flaring has stopped at the facility after it was first reported at 6 p.m. that "heavy flaring" was present onsite.

Heavy smoke had risen into the atmosphere in the immediate vicinity, but the Contra Costa County Health Department conducted monitoring and it was revealed that there were no detectable levels offsite.

The refinery remains stabilized, officials said. No impact to the community was anticipated, they added.