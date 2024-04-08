Foster City residents asked to conserve water as crews fix water main break

Residents of Foster City are being asked to conserve water on Monday while emergency repairs are underway to fix a break in the city's main water line.

The break was discovered about 8 a.m. Sunday along East Third Avenue north of Foster City Boulevard.

Crews worked overnight and repairs are expected to be finished by 8 p.m. Monday, according to the city.

"In the interim, Foster City is relying on a reserve water supply, and an external, supplemental water supply source has been identified as well," city officials said in a news release.

Residents and businesses are asked to turn off all irrigation and conserve water in the meantime. Water service may be shut off overnight between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., according to a release from the city Monday afternoon. More information will be available later, the city said, and a website has been set up to address the water main break online.

"City staff has been directed to turn off all irrigation in parks and open spaces, and similar action has been requested from local partners," the city said in a release.

City Manager Stefan Chatwin has issued a proclamation of local emergency, which will need to be approved at a future City Council meeting, which will make Foster City eligible to receive governmental aid for the emergency response.

