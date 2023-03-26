Monterey County

Free Meal Program for Monterey County Evacuees Moves Locations

Staring Sunday, that site will be located at Pajaro Middle School instead of the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds

By Bay City News

A free hot meal distribution site for evacuees of Pajaro, in Monterey County, moved from the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds to Pajaro Middle School on Sunday, as residents displaced by the atmospheric river storms in March continue to recover.

A county spokesperson said the distribution site was moved to better serve people in need. 

Meals are still distributed twice daily, at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., through Friday, March 31. 

A press release from the county also noted that meals will be distributed on a walk-up basis, rather than a drive-thru. 

Pajaro residents are navigating the challenge of cleaning their homes and town before many houses are ready to be lived in, according to county inspections. Town residents were allowed back to Pajaro on Thursday to begin clean-up, though the county health department advised against staying in any flooded homes until health risks can be mitigated. 

Pajaro Middle School is located at 250 Salinas Road, Pajaro. 

