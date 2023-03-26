Free Meal Program for Monterey County Evacuees Moves Locations

A free hot meal distribution site for evacuees of Pajaro, in Monterey County, moved from the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds to Pajaro Middle School on Sunday, as residents displaced by the atmospheric river storms in March continue to recover.

A county spokesperson said the distribution site was moved to better serve people in need.

Meals are still distributed twice daily, at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., through Friday, March 31.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A press release from the county also noted that meals will be distributed on a walk-up basis, rather than a drive-thru.

Pajaro residents are navigating the challenge of cleaning their homes and town before many houses are ready to be lived in, according to county inspections. Town residents were allowed back to Pajaro on Thursday to begin clean-up, though the county health department advised against staying in any flooded homes until health risks can be mitigated.

Pajaro Middle School is located at 250 Salinas Road, Pajaro.