Fremont Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Near Apartment Complex

Police in Fremont early Thursday morning were investigating a fatal shooting in what is believed to be the city's first homicide this year.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night near an apartment complex at Bidwell Drive and Trinity Way in the city's Sundale neighborhood, police said.

Officers arrived to find one male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police set up a perimeter and were searching for at least one suspect, possibly two, in the area.

Homicides in Fremont are rare. The city had a total of two last year, and the most it has seen in the past five years is three in 2018, according to city crime data.

The victim was not immediately identified.