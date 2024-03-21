Fremont restaurant owner speaks out after thief breaks into business, steals safe

One of the owners of Skillet'z Cafe in Fremont is speaking out after she said someone broke into their business and stole their safe.

The business is located in the 37300 block of Niles Boulevard.

Priscilla Bravo, one of the owners told NBC Bay Area that she got a call Thursday morning from a manager that their restaurant had been broken into. When they got here, there was shattered glass everywhere.

Bravo posted a video of the aftermath and damage on social media.

“I just started crying. I think at that point, you just feel so violated that someone broke into your safe space, that they touched everything, moved everything around," she said.

Bravo said she quickly had to get to work, cleaning up and making repairs. She added that she had to go to her other restaurant, Billy Roys Burger, where they had a planned event with the city of Fremont for restaurant week.

“It’s gonna affect us a lot. I haven’t really had time to process anything because we had an event and life goes on and there's bigger issues in this world than what happened to us. But I think tomorrow we’re going to realize that there are bills that need to be paid,” she said.

Bravo said while fixing the damages costs money, her safe was also stolen.

“They actually took a whole safe full of money. And then, they took our cash register, they took a box of checks, blank checks,” she said. “I don’t want to say the amount but it was a lot. It was a deposit for a long time.”

Bravo is not exactly sure what time it happened. But she said they called police earlier Thursday morning. Fremont police said it’s actively investigating the burglary.

Fremont resident Ricky Blaha is a frequent customer at Skillet'z. He told NBC Bay Area Thursday that he was is shocked the incident happened.

“I pulled up Priscilla’s Instagram and I was literally shaken by it. I don’t know who would do that? It’s crazy that that would happen to Skillet'z because it’s such a big part of the community,” he said.

In the 10 years, she’s owned the restaurant, Bravo said that nothing like this has happened before.

“You can leave things outside forever, no one will take it,” she said. “so for this to happen, it gives everyone in Fremont kind of like a wakeup call.”

Bravo said that she’s thankful for the messages she’s gotten. But she’s not planning on putting up an online fundraiser.