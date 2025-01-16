Gaza ceasefire: Bay Area Jewish and Palestinian communities see deal as turning point

There is cautious optimism and a sense of relief for those in the Bay Area who have been pushing hard for an Israel-Hamas ceasefire and peace plan.

Many from both the Bay Area Jewish and Palestinian communities see the deal as a turning point in the conflict. As a result of the ceasefire, the first hostages are expected to be released in the coming days.

"I personally know a number of people who have lost dozens and in some cases over 100 family members in Gaza from indiscriminate Israeli bombing and violence," said Samer Araabi with the Arab Resource and Organizing Center in San Francisco. "The idea that the people who remain there might be at least temporarily safe is a huge, huge sigh of relief for the many Gazans that live in the Bay Area."

However, Araabi said he is frustrated a similar deal proposed last year was not accepted and believes it would have saved hundreds of lives.

Many in the Jewish community embrace the ceasefire as a path toward peace – one that could also impact people in the Bay Area.

"We've seen a surge in anti-Semitism, increased divisiveness within and surrounding our Jewish community," said Jeremy Russell with the Jewish Community Relations Council. "Having a ceasefire take place and having the hostages come home has been something that many, many in our community have hoped for for a long time."

Experts caution navigating the weeks after the ceasefire becomes official will be challenging.

"We will want to see how well Israel feels secure and how much Hamas will try to attempt to reassert control over the Gaza territory," said Lonny Avi Brook, a communications professor at California State University, East Bay.