Port of Oakland

Giant Crane Arrives at the Port of Oakland

The ship carrying the crane was able to clear both the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay Bridge successfully before arriving at the port around 7 a.m. Thursday

By Bay City News

The Zhen Hua transports a new ship-to-shore crane (STS) to the Ben E. Nutter terminal at the Port of Oakland.
Harika Maddala/Bay City News

A new crane arrived to the Port of Oakland Thursday morning, ready for assembly at the Ben E. Nutter Terminal.

Thanks to the morning's low tide and the San Francisco Bar Pilots' guidance, the ship was able to clear both the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay Bridge successfully before arriving at the Port around 7 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Because the crane is 300 feet high in its stowage position, it was partially disassembled before arriving to the San Francisco Bay. Capt. Anne McIntyre, business director for the San Francisco Bar Pilots, said maneuvering this ship was especially unique for the pilots, not only because of the crane's height, but the width, which extended to a 433-foot span. The crew had to strategically time the arrival for safe weather conditions and low water levels.

Local

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Levi's Stadium Mass Vaccination Site Set to Close After 350K COVID-19 Shots

San Francisco 4 hours ago

Second Flag May Soon Fly in SF's Castro to Mark Progress in LGBTQ Inclusion

"Obviously they wouldn't bring something like that in in the fog. We have to bring it in where the water level of the tide is low enough that it will clear under the Golden Gate Bridge and then also clear under the Bay Bridge, so there's a lot of coordination in the exact timing of it moving along," McIntyre said.

The California Highway Patrol and U.S. Coast Guard also stepped in to ensure a safe arrival. Traffic on the Bay Bridge was temporarily stopped as the giant crane made its way under.

The crane will take about two months to be reassembled and brought to service.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Port of Oakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us