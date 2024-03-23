Giants return to California for exhibition games ahead of 2024 MLB season

After spending several weeks at spring training in Arizona, the San Francisco Giants are returning to Northern California for three final exhibition games starting Sunday before the start of the new Major League Baseball season.

The Giants will face off on Sunday evening against their Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats, who will host the matchup at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.

First pitch in the game, the third-ever between the two teams, is set for 5:07 p.m. Giants officials said tickets for the game are sold out.

The Giants then play two games against the Oakland Athletics, first at 6:40 p.m. Monday at the Oakland Coliseum, then at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

The Giants' regular season starts Thursday with a series on the road against the San Diego Padres.