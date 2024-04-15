Lanes reopen on Golden Gate Bridge and I-880 in Oakland following protests

Protests blocked the Golden Gate Bridge and parts of Interstate 880 in Oakland for several hours, triggering a traffic nightmare for Monday's morning commute.

Organizers said the demonstrations were part of a "global call to disrupt parts of the economy in solidarity with Palestine."

Here's a breakdown of the protests:

At around 7:30 a.m. Monday, dozens of protesters stopped their vehicles and blocked all southbound lanes of Highway 101 on the Golden Gate Bridge, demanding the U.S. stop arming and funding Israel in the war in Gaza, organizers say.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-alert at about 8:10 a.m. for the southbound direction of the bridge. Later, the CHP closed off the northbound lanes as well. They also halted pedestrian and bicycle traffic across the span.

As of 11:30 a.m., about 15 people had been taken into custody, and officials said they expected to arrest 25-30 total.

Lanes started reopening shortly after noon.

Two different locations of Interstate 880 in Oakland were shut down Monday by pro-Palestinian protesters.

One protest occurred in the northbound direction of the freeway in the area of Embarcadero and Fifth Avenue.

Some protesters on the northbound side of the freeway put their arms into concrete-filled barrels that were strewn across the lanes. The barrels reportedly weighed nearly 300 pounds.

Authorities were seen using various tools to cut into the barrels to remove the protesters.

A second protest with about 300 demonstrators took place in the southbound direction in the area of 7th Street, according to the CHP.

Both protests caused traffic backups for miles.

Lanes started to reopen around noon and arrests were being made, CHP officials said.

Authorities late Monday morning were continuing to work to remove protesters from northbound Interstate 880 in Oakland. Bob Redell reports.