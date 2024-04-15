Protest shuts down northbound I-880 in Oakland, CHP says

Protesters shut down a freeway Monday morning in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All lanes of northbound Interstate 880 near Fifth Avenue in Oakland were blocked due to police activity connected to a protest, the CHP said.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert at about 6:50 a.m., and traffic was backed up for miles.

The CHP advised motorists to use Interstate 580 as an alternate route until I-880 is cleared.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No more details were immediately available.